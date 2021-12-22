 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Legend of Keepers update for 22 December 2021

🎅 Christmas Season is back + Hotfix 1.0.8.1

Share · View all patches · Build 7895405 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Enjoy limited thematic content in Legend of Keepers to get you into the Christmas mood!
Hotfix 1.0.8.1:
  • Fixed an issue with the Slaveholder talent increasing Morale dealt with the Intimidation spell to work correctly.
  • Fixed an issue with the Colobris Power that would sometimes be displayed with decimals incorrectly.
  • Fixed an issue where the Hydra’s Blood trap wasn’t applying its effects more than once even when placing two of them before a group of monsters or having the Multi-action effect on the trap.
  • Fixed an issue where the Salamandra passive would apply to monsters even when being targeted by an allied non damaging attack.

Changed files in this update

Legend of Keepers Content Depot 978521
  • Loading history…
Dépôt : Legend of Keepers Mac Depot 978522
  • Loading history…
Dépôt : Legend of Keepers Linux Depot 978523
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.