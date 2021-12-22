🎅 Christmas Season is back + Hotfix 1.0.8.1

- Enjoy limited thematic content in Legend of Keepers to get you into the Christmas mood!
Hotfix 1.0.8.1:
- Fixed an issue with the Slaveholder talent increasing Morale dealt with the Intimidation spell to work correctly.
- Fixed an issue with the Colobris Power that would sometimes be displayed with decimals incorrectly.
- Fixed an issue where the Hydra’s Blood trap wasn’t applying its effects more than once even when placing two of them before a group of monsters or having the Multi-action effect on the trap.
- Fixed an issue where the Salamandra passive would apply to monsters even when being targeted by an allied non damaging attack.
Changed files in this update