 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

PAYDAY 2 update for 16 December 2021

PAYDAY 2: Update 216.1 Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 7895374 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 216.1 Changelog

Update size: 21.5 MB

Hello Heisters

We hope you'll have a happy holiday and a nice winter vacation. We bring some small fixes to yesterday's release. We are fixing some issues with the new achievements that did not trigger as intended.

We are also making a temporary fix to an exploit found with the new perk deck. You should no longer be able to keep reviving yourself indefinitely. We are still working on further tweaks to be released at a later date.

Changes

  • Made a temporary fix for an exploit with the new perk deck, where players could use leech to revive themselves indefinitely
  • Fixed an issue with the Bloody Grinch achievement where the elevator escape would cause the achievement to fail
  • Fixed an issue with the Gift Giver achievement where the achievement did not track correctly
  • Fixed an issue where some doors on the Counterfeit heist were unopenable
  • Fixed an issue where players could use the outfits from the Winter Ghost Tailor Pack without owning the DLC
  • Fixed a visual issue where the icon for the Redberry Black weapon color did not match the look of the weapon color
  • Added missing icons for Snowballs and Leech Ampule when playing in VR

Keep those helmets flying.

OVERKILL_Tobias

OVERKILL - a Starbreeze Studio.

Changed files in this update

Base Depot 218621
  • Loading history…
Base (Linux) Depot 218632
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.