[16-12-2021] PC Patch Notes for patch Shadow of the Tomb Raider, build 1.0.458.0

We have just released a PC patch for Shadow of the Tomb Raider, build 458.0.

This patch will be applied by Steam automatically when you next start the game. If your game does not update, please restart the Steam client.

New features and upgrades in this patch include:

Improved the look of raytraced shadows on High or Ultra settings.

Fixed an issue with RTX crashing when enabled for some systems

Fixed an issue with AMD FidelityFX CAS causing interact prompts to flicker on DX12

Fixed an issue with AMD FidelityFX CAS not working on DX11

Fixed achievements progress not showing

Fixed an issue with SMAA crashing when enabled for some systems

Epic and Steam account linking and crossplay.

If you’ve never linked your Steam and Epic accounts, you can launch and play Tomb Raider through Steam just as you always could. If you have previously linked your Steam and Epic accounts the game will not automatically use your linked account. If you wish make use of your linked accounts, please enable the feature from the options menu>>multiplayer. You can unlink your Steam account via your Epic account settings, or disable the use of it from the in-game menu.

We will keep monitoring for feedback and will release further patches as it seems required. We always welcome your feedback!

The previous build has been made available through a Steam beta branch.