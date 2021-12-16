Update 1.34

Hello everyone,

5 controller profiles for all, and in the organism ... take advantage of it :)

But first, let's enjoy this time of year that I couldn't pass up without hanging some decorations.

As usual, this temporary little theme will be in the gameplay with the possibility of discovering some specific sugar candies as well as a themed music party.

I hope you enjoy it as much as I do.

Version 1.34 also brings its level of changes and optimizations as well as some new stuff.

Without further delay, lets unwrap this update and enjoy the details.

Version 1.34 recap video:

YouTube

Tweaks section:

To correctly represent the vaccine, it was important to gain a certain level of detection for the immune system. The vaccine will now grant the usual reaction bonus (ADV) to the immune system, but will also grant a detection toward one of the special enemies in the detection matrix (KCMB).

The completed vaccine delivery to a white cell will now display the information more clearly to the player.

The calculated damage to the organism from the special enemies has been modified and the table below represents the various dangers (or damage) respectively by type.

Klebsiella minor = 10

Mutation = 15

Pallidum = 20

Klebsiella major = 25

Botulinum = 30

The navigation in various menu scene (while using a gamepad) can now be done with the d-pad or left joystick.

Bug squish section:

The pause menu navigation did not function well (again) while the player was in the revised control section.

New Stuff section:

Predetermined profiles for the gamepad controls are now available in the option scene. Those profiles can apply to each player and will remain as the default control scheme for each.

The Pallidum bacteria make its appearance as a special enemy. This evading, small and fast bacteria will be fun to tackle in the game.

A new fun fact info concerning the Pallidum bacteria is also present and may appear before your score page.

This sums it up for now.

I take the opportunity to wish you a happy holiday season and a new year 2022 filled with health, generosity and kindness.

Thank you for protecting the organism with your nanobot. I wish you a lot of fun :)