Loop Odyssey update for 16 December 2021

Update notes for December 16

Update notes for December 16

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Huge performance update for scrolling through action lists
  • Added loop counter on the end screen
  • Fixed : Pausing sometimes freezes the loop
  • Fixed : Hydra fight log not showing xp gains
  • Fixed : "Follow player" button not unlocking
  • Fixed : Ending unlock screen not stopping in the middle of the screen
  • Fixed : Moving through the gate consumes the key even if the gate was already open
  • Fixed : Scarecrows should show how many uses left they have
  • Fixed : Firefly graphic not updating properly

