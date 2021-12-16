- Huge performance update for scrolling through action lists
- Added loop counter on the end screen
- Fixed : Pausing sometimes freezes the loop
- Fixed : Hydra fight log not showing xp gains
- Fixed : "Follow player" button not unlocking
- Fixed : Ending unlock screen not stopping in the middle of the screen
- Fixed : Moving through the gate consumes the key even if the gate was already open
- Fixed : Scarecrows should show how many uses left they have
- Fixed : Firefly graphic not updating properly
Loop Odyssey update for 16 December 2021
Update notes for December 16
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update