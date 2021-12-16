The FROST AND FURY Event is now available!

Test your skills in a ferocious free-for-all Chaos mode, and obtain many exclusive items, including LEGENDARY DRAGONS! ❄️🐉
Do you have what it takes to rise above the pack, dragoneer?
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Test your skills in a ferocious free-for-all Chaos mode, and obtain many exclusive items, including LEGENDARY DRAGONS! ❄️🐉
Do you have what it takes to rise above the pack, dragoneer?
Changed files in this update