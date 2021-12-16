 Skip to content

Century: Age of Ashes update for 16 December 2021

The FROST AND FURY Event is now available!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Test your skills in a ferocious free-for-all Chaos mode, and obtain many exclusive items, including LEGENDARY DRAGONS! ❄️🐉

Do you have what it takes to rise above the pack, dragoneer?

Changed files in this update

Century Content Depot 918571
  • Loading history…
