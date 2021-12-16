Krampus limited Time Event

Krampus has arrived to Kemivieska!
If you talk to Krampus, she'll give you Krampus Mask, some money and teach your magical user (Frosty or Jackie Frost, whoever you choose) an Unique spell; Quantum Leap.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
If you talk to Krampus, she'll give you Krampus Mask, some money and teach your magical user (Frosty or Jackie Frost, whoever you choose) an Unique spell; Quantum Leap.
Changed files in this update