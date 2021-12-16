 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Mrs. Santa's Gift Hunt update for 16 December 2021

Krampus limited Time Event

Share · View all patches · Build 7895050 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Krampus has arrived to Kemivieska!

If you talk to Krampus, she'll give you Krampus Mask, some money and teach your magical user (Frosty or Jackie Frost, whoever you choose) an Unique spell; Quantum Leap.

Krampus can be found in Kemivieska until January 1st of 2022. Then she'll leave, only to come back again during the Christmas.

Changed files in this update

Mrs. Santa's Gift Hunt Content Depot 1473661
  • Loading history…
Mrs.Santa's Gift Hunt - Hairstyle (1473720) Depot Depot 1473720
  • Loading history…
Mrs.Santa's Gift Hunt - Jackie Frost (1477800) Depot Depot 1477800
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.