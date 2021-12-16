Update 0.6.0 - it's here!

Hey friends,

maybe you read the last „Letter from the Devs“ about our problems to finalize 0.6.0 for you. Unity still hasn’t fixed it, but we built a workaround for the bug making VR HOT crash all the time.

So now VR HOT supports two upscalers, FSR and DLSS to speed up the rendering. FSR works for all PCs and offers 5 levels of upscaling. You can find the settings in the Main Menu under Main > Performance.

The other upscaler is DLSS, which is only supported by NVIDIA RTX GPUs. And due to another Unity bug it sometimes has the opposite effect and makes VR HOT very slow. We still included it, because if it starts without issues, it will stay stable during the session. So yeah, it’s kind of experimental.

But there’s more, of course.

We integrated the buttplug.io protocol which allows to *connect compatible sx tech** like the „Lovense Max2“ or „The Handy“ with VR HOT. Penetration will trigger the devices and make the experience even more realistic. There’s a full list of supported devices on the Buttplug website!

There’s also more of our self-produced animations, a new position on the couch and also refinements of existing animations. We will continue to improve this element and also introduce more positions with the next couple of updates!

Another small, but very nice detail is another user idea: Nail Colors! For hands and feet. Just set the color to white if you prefer a natural look.

We hope you love the update as much as we do and wish you happy holidays and a happy new year!

Take care

VR HOT

NEW : Upgrade to new major Unity version including support for Upscaling systems FSR and DLSS (experimental)

NEW : Toy Integration (buttplug.io support)

NEW : Kneeling position on couch

NEW : More new animations (idles, transitions)

NEW : Fingernail Colors (Hands & Feet)

Improvement : Refined Animations

Bug fixes

P.S.: Many answers to your questions on our website - FAQs, Voice Command list and Video Tutorials!