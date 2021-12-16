Quick Fixes for 16 December 2021

CHANGES
- Fixed Backswing incorrectly using the instant trait of Downswing.
- Fixed an issue where characters could fail to update their culling after using stairs / teleporting / being force moved causing them to appear as ghoooosts!
- Fixed an issue where Blazerite Dai Katana equipped model would appear in world.
- Fixed popups (Rival Crawlers, objective updates) persisting indefinitely.
- Fixed contract turn in stars persisting between floor changes
- Fixed Vendordamus tooltip persisting after it has warped away mysteriously…
- Fixed a watercooler that was trying to hide inside a wall.
- Passive characters (Vendorbots, etc) and player Minions will now attempt to move out of the way when you want to enter their space. If they cannot move, they will attempt to swap places with you.
- Player Minions will no longer teleport into adjacent rooms or past you when attempting to catch up to your position.
