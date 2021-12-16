Season's Beatings!

Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays!

From everyone at Facepunch, we'd all like to wish you a Merry Christmas and happy holidays to everyone!

The Christmas Event is once again live! If you haven't been around for this before, here's what you can expect:

Every once in a while you will hear the sound of jingle bells. Run outside and look for a gift! Two gifts are spawned per player, in a radius of about 40m from where you are standing. Run up and bash it open to receive your Christmas presents. They come in three sizes: small, medium, and large. If you have enough small presents stashed, you can "trade up" to a medium or large. The contents of each present vary, but you'll find a mix of resources, weapons, and candy. We've also added wrapping paper allowing you to wrap up items as gifts to other players, perhaps sold in your vending machine...

Once again, you will be able to find Santa hats and reindeer antlers, both of which can be worn and provide a decent amount of protection. There’s also a lickable candy cane club, and two types of stockings. If you hang a stocking inside your base when the jingle bells ring the stocking will fill up with loot. The larger stocking has a higher chance for better items and both last around 5-10 refills.

Have fun!

New Festive Items

Snowman Hat

Get in the festive Rustmas spirit with the new Snowman hat! The Snowman hat new paid cosmetic skin is available from the store.

Pattern Boomer Firework

Create your own firework pattern and broadcast your "art" to the whole server with the new Pattern boomer firework.

Once your design is complete, wait till dark and set alight the firework using a torch, or a flamethrower if you're feeling brave.

Available now on the Rust item store!

Advent Calendar

The advent calendar is a new craftable deployable available to everyone. Once placed you can claim a surprise every in-real-life day.

Returning items

We have brought back the following items from previous years, now purchasable from the Rust Item Store.

The festive garland pack now includes a double door garland. If you've already purchased this pack you'll now be able to craft this item.



Deluxe Christmas Lights



Snow Machine



Snowman



Festive Garlands Pack



Christmas Door Wreath



Santa Beard



Neon sign pack

Rustmas Base Decorating contest

We're excited to announce Rust's first Rustmas base decorating competition!

We're looking for the best festive base Rust has ever seen!

The Christmas content update is now live and will stay in game until January 6th, 2022.

Hoping this Rustmas will be the best one yet. Go big or go home, right?

Winner

£75 worth of skins of their choosing and two Rust DLC keys.

Runner up

£50 worth of skins of their choosing and one Rust DLC key.

How To Submit

Once you’ve completed decorating your base, take a screenshot and upload the image to Twitter using the hashtag #Rustmas2021

The winner and runner up will be announced from Rust's official Twitter account on January 13th.

Evaluation

Submissions will be judged based on the following:

Creativity

Design

Judging will be performed by Facepunch Staff.

Terms

This competition is run by Facepunch Studios Ltd at Concept House, Elmore Green Road, Bloxwich, Walsall, UK. The competition ends on January 6th 2022 23:59UTC. No more than three entries per person. The winner and runner-up will be selected based on which Facepunch thinks is the most original/creative and any decisions Facepunch makes will be final. The winner and runner up must claim their prizes within one month of the closing date (which Facepunch may exchange for an alternative of the same or greater value). Our terms of service apply to any content you make for the competition: https://facepunch.com/legal. Winning entries must pick items from the Rust marketplace with market value.