Inverse Evolver update for 16 December 2021

2021/12/16 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Optimized the loading speed;

-Fixed the bugs on the handle operation;

-Fixed some bugs on several items.

Thank you for your support! Wish you a merry Christmas in advance!

Changed files in this update

The Rebels Content Depot 1670011
  • Loading history…
