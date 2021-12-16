- rats no longer live on a seperate plane of existence and can no longer run straight through everything
- important information now available from the seeress (next to the clock)
- fields and animal pens now correctly update how much food is left while being harvested
- started to add some of the new achievements
- a few minor bugfixes
Black Forest update for 16 December 2021
Better Rats and New Achievements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
