Black Forest update for 16 December 2021

Better Rats and New Achievements

Build 7894916 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • rats no longer live on a seperate plane of existence and can no longer run straight through everything
  • important information now available from the seeress (next to the clock)
  • fields and animal pens now correctly update how much food is left while being harvested
  • started to add some of the new achievements
  • a few minor bugfixes

Changed files in this update

Black Forest (Mac) Depot 523071
Black Forest (Windows) Depot 523072
Black Forest (Linux) Depot 523073
