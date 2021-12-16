 Skip to content

There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension update for 16 December 2021

Patch Notes - 16th December, 2021 (v2)

Share · View all patches · Build 7894849 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all,

Glitch maliciously contaminated the last build and hid the saves. The deceiver!

Fortunately, the Creator is on the lookout and immediately corrected the issue.

You should be able to resume your non-game where you left it.

Have no fun.

Changed files in this update

There is no game : Wrong dimension Windows Depot 1240211
