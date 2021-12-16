Patch Notes - 16th December, 2021 (v2)

Hey all,
Glitch maliciously contaminated the last build and hid the saves. The deceiver!
Fortunately, the Creator is on the lookout and immediately corrected the issue.
You should be able to resume your non-game where you left it.
Have no fun.
