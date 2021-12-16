TramSim Munich Update 1.1

As already announced, the big Munich update version 1.1 is now available for you! We have added many details to the entire map and significantly improved the look of the street. In addition, there are again numerous bug fixes.
The changelog in detail:
General
- Various enrichments and details have been added all over the map (including a reworking of the Münchner Freiheit area).
- The appearance of the streets has been made more varied and realistic
- Added water fountain effects at the Sendlinger Tor fountain (not visible in winter or at Christmas)
- The behaviour of the AI car traffic was optimized, especially at intersections
- The performance could be optimized in various areas
- The vehicle ULF A1/B1 can now also be selected and driven in Munich if the ULF DLC has been purchased and activated
- The background images in the main menu now change at Christmas time
- The ambient brightness at night has been increased
- Bugfix: The game was flickering when playing in VR
- Bugfix: The announcement for the station "Münchner Freiheit" contained wrong transfer information in the English version
- Chinese is now available as a display language
- The number of AI cars, pedestrians and the amount of waiting passengers in stations now depends on the time of day
- Bugfix: When dynamic weather was selected in the main menu, the weather in the simulation never changed to the selected second weather preset
- Bugfix: No raindrops were visible on the windshield of trams when started with the "Precipitation" setting in the main menu
- Bugfix: Passengers were stuck in the ground at the station "Gartenstraße"
- Bugfix: Pedestrians sank into the ground when crossing the tracks at crosswalks (along line 27)
- Bugfix: At some places, signals did not react to requests of trains of line N27
- Bugfix: At the station building "Münchner Freiheit" it had rained/snowed through the roof
- Bugfix: The wheelchair driver was not affected by the interior lighting of the trams and was therefore not illuminated
- The travel times of line 23 were corrected
- Bugfix: Some joysticks were not recognized in the axis configuration
- Bugfix: The level-up texture was not displayed correctly
Vehicle R2.2b
- Bugfix: The high beam could not be switched on/off by pressing the "F" key
- Bugfix: With activated manual startup, the LZA button was not displayed in IBIS/ITCS when starting at the station "Münchner Freiheit"
- Bugfix: In IBIS/ITCS at the station "Schwabing Nord" a wrong departure time was displayed
We hope you enjoy this update and wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
Your TramSim Team
Changed files in this update