 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Stellar Warfare update for 16 December 2021

GUI Tweaks & shipyard upgrades

Share · View all patches · Build 7894773 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I'm trying out a new font. I'm also slowly replacing the yellow accents wherever I can with blue ones because it looks more stylish. I am still looking for an artist for a compete GUI rework, but until then I will improving little bits here and there to keep making it better and better.

Apart from that I also:

  • Added The Rattler
  • Added The Megarepeater
  • Added The Gauss Slinger
  • Added The Agoniser heavy ship
  • Replaced shipyard flak with Shipyard Super Autocannon
  • Improved shipyard beam weapon and beam costs
  • Added the Overwhelmer missile pod
  • Removed unneeded json volume load file
  • Added several checks to try to prevent the volume-slider-reset-bug

Changed files in this update

Stellar Warfare content Depot 1113031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.