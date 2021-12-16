GUI Tweaks & shipyard upgrades

I'm trying out a new font. I'm also slowly replacing the yellow accents wherever I can with blue ones because it looks more stylish. I am still looking for an artist for a compete GUI rework, but until then I will improving little bits here and there to keep making it better and better.
Apart from that I also:
- Added The Rattler
- Added The Megarepeater
- Added The Gauss Slinger
- Added The Agoniser heavy ship
- Replaced shipyard flak with Shipyard Super Autocannon
- Improved shipyard beam weapon and beam costs
- Added the Overwhelmer missile pod
- Removed unneeded json volume load file
- Added several checks to try to prevent the volume-slider-reset-bug
Changed files in this update