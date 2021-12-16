 Skip to content

Timberborn update for 16 December 2021

Patch notes 2021-12-16 (experimental)

Build 7894747

Mechanical Water Pumps

Mechanical Water Pump and Deep Mechanical Water Pump were changed in a few ways. Their models were updated to reflect the changes.

  • The pumps no longer stop waterflow.
  • They are buildable on any stackable building, not only on Levees.
  • They discharge water one block lower than before.
  • Shafts can only be connected from the two shortest sides.
Saves compatibility

Save version compatibility checks were added.

  • Loading any save made before this update will result in a warning but you can ignore it if the save was made on Experimental Branch.
Fixes
  • The game should no longer freeze on macOS during launch or when changing resolution.
  • Tree stumps no longer block building a Water Dump.
  • Tree stumps no longer prevent Lumberjacks' warning icons from appearing.
  • Fixed the "Nothing to do in range" warning icon not disappearing at night.
  • Fixed the highlight not disappearing after blowing a marked-for-tree-cutting area up with dynamite.
  • Fixed the “drought incoming” sound playing incorrectly and scaring beavers.
  • Updated the Shrub's incorrect sound effect.
  • Fixed Floodgates' colliders.
  • Fixed Large Water Wheel not applying water resistance at every occupied tile.
  • Fixed the FPS drops after marking a large tree cutting area.
  • Fixed beavers preferring Grilled Spadderdock over other types of food. That one was perfectly understandable, though.

Changed depots in development branch

Base Content win64 Depot 1062091
Base Content macos Depot 1062092
