 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Post Scriptum update for 16 December 2021

Chapter II Map - "Maginot" Available December 17th

Share · View all patches · Build 7894415 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings!

We are excited to announce that the 3rd and long-awaited map for Chapter 2 will be released to Post Scriptum tomorrow Friday, December 17th.

The Chapter 2 map has been in development for a long time and has seen several delays occur during the process, but we are very satisfied with the state the map is currently in and can't wait to see our players opinions on the map when it releases.

Moving forward from this release we will be winding down for the holiday and next year we will be focusing quite heavily on Chapter 4 as well as the 2nd QoL update.

Sincerely,

Periscope Games

[url=https://discord.gg/postscriptum]

JOIN THE DISCUSSION ON DISCORD

[/url]

Changed depots in newbuild-release branch

View more data in app history for build 7894415
Post Scriptum Content Depot 736221
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.