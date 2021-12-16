Chapter II Map - "Maginot" Available December 17th

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings!

We are excited to announce that the 3rd and long-awaited map for Chapter 2 will be released to Post Scriptum tomorrow Friday, December 17th.

The Chapter 2 map has been in development for a long time and has seen several delays occur during the process, but we are very satisfied with the state the map is currently in and can't wait to see our players opinions on the map when it releases.

Moving forward from this release we will be winding down for the holiday and next year we will be focusing quite heavily on Chapter 4 as well as the 2nd QoL update.

Sincerely,

Periscope Games



