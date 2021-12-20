Just a quick Hotfix to the "Passage" achievement, a rebinding issue that could lock the game up.
In addition, and the main reason why you will notice the massive download size for this update, is that we have improved texture compression to reduce RAM consumption.
GRIME update for 20 December 2021
Hotfix 1.1.53 - Fixing "Passage" achievement & improved compression
Just a quick Hotfix to the "Passage" achievement, a rebinding issue that could lock the game up.
