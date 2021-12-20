 Skip to content

GRIME update for 20 December 2021

Hotfix 1.1.53 - Fixing "Passage" achievement & improved compression

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a quick Hotfix to the "Passage" achievement, a rebinding issue that could lock the game up.

In addition, and the main reason why you will notice the massive download size for this update, is that we have improved texture compression to reduce RAM consumption.

Changed files in this update

