NosTale update for 16 December 2021

Cool Discount on Pet Items!

16 December 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Is it time for a new pet? Or do you need some more items for your loyal friend? Well this is your chance! For a short time only, between 16th December (11 AM) and 18th December (11 AM CET), all items in the Pet category are 20% off – don’t miss out!

