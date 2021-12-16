Project Hospital 1.2.22517 - Patch 38

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi everybody, we're happy to make this little announcement before the Holidays: the next patch for Project Hospital is now live!

Thanks to everybody who tried it on the beta branch early, we're glad we managed to fix “that one little hiccup” before releasing the update officially!

We hope you'll enjoy the little improvements, fixes and the new mix of the main music theme!

Changes

♫ Switched main menu music to a recently remastered version ♫

Implemented automatic switching from bold to normal texts if running on a Mac to work around issues with fonts present since Catalina

Allowed janitors to come to work to clean very dirty tiles outside of departments even if their department is spotless

Set cash value texts on main panel and in budget panel to use thousand separators ($1 000 instead of $1000), enabled automatic text scale for balance text on main panel

Allowed decals to be placed on outdoor walls on above-the-ground-floors

Added a tweakable that can be used to override the default strict save file name checks (TWEAKABLE_SKIP_STRICT_FILENAME_CHECK in TweakablesPatch38.xml)

Added a button for cancelling level and event scripts to debug tools, this allows to for example continue playing a campaign level after finishing it

Fixes