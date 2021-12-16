Project Hospital 1.2.22517 - Patch 38

Hi everybody, we're happy to make this little announcement before the Holidays: the next patch for Project Hospital is now live!
Thanks to everybody who tried it on the beta branch early, we're glad we managed to fix “that one little hiccup” before releasing the update officially!
We hope you'll enjoy the little improvements, fixes and the new mix of the main music theme!
Changes
- ♫ Switched main menu music to a recently remastered version ♫
- Implemented automatic switching from bold to normal texts if running on a Mac to work around issues with fonts present since Catalina
- Allowed janitors to come to work to clean very dirty tiles outside of departments even if their department is spotless
- Set cash value texts on main panel and in budget panel to use thousand separators ($1 000 instead of $1000), enabled automatic text scale for balance text on main panel
- Allowed decals to be placed on outdoor walls on above-the-ground-floors
- Added a tweakable that can be used to override the default strict save file name checks (TWEAKABLE_SKIP_STRICT_FILENAME_CHECK in TweakablesPatch38.xml)
- Added a button for cancelling level and event scripts to debug tools, this allows to for example continue playing a campaign level after finishing it
Fixes
- Fixed examinations that require patient to talk to be sometimes incorrectly planned after selecting a diagnosis
- Fixed broken attachments unnecessarily preventing composite objects from being deleted
- Fixed patients stuck at the reception if all receptionists have been sent to training
- Fixed 'check save' mechanism for modded games only working in main menu, not when loading from the pause menu
- Fixed ambulance ignoring its own stretchers if the area underneath is marked staff only
- Fixed patients stuck as bookmarked when released from autopsy table
- Fixed wall mounted lamp blocking access to objects on the tile opposite to the wall where it's mounted
- Fixed shortest path distance (instead of shortest geometric distance) not used in object queries used for employees needs so they wouldn't always use objects in their own room
- Fixed outdated screenshot in loading tip showing how to access staff and patient tables
- Hotfixed janitors at home sometimes still reserving operating rooms
- Hotfixed second running lab procedure causing controlled patients getting stuck at the doctor's, now it gets automatically completed one hour after the test itself finished
- Hotfixed an error in X-Ray script caused by a missing X-Ray machine in procedure scene
- Improved a few English texts
- [TRAUMATOLOGY DLC] Fixed a rare progression blocker in tutorial 3 triggered by sending the patient to CT and selecting a diagnosis while the patient was out of the Trauma Center
Changed depots in beta-hidden branch