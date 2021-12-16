Early Access Patch Notes (update V1.002)

Share · View all patches · Build 7893933 · Last edited 16 December 2021 – 10:09:28 UTC by Wendy

Dear Calamity Administrator

We are happy to show you our update

Please check the full update information below :

Add

·Added explanation of monsters skill in the battle

·Added the behave of key word UI

Optimization

·Optimized the resolution problem in some monitors

·Optimized some skills have no screen shaking effect

·Optimized the stuck problem in certain situation(Time of start elimination and loading into battle)

Fix

·Fixed the known issue of hyper merchant

·Fixed the singularity wind wolf extra command reward incorrect

We are really appreciate every player who report they are facing bug or crushing issue. If you have meet any bug, please contact us via steam, discord.

Discord：https://discord.gg/bBcXatNxPv

See you next time, Calamity Administrator