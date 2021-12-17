2021/12/17 Update Patch v20211216.1821

◆ Critical Bug Fixes and Improvements
- Fixed the bug that you couldn't equip weapon when other players equipped two-handed swords in Multiplayer.
◆ Functional Improvements
- Addressed the issue that the blueprint display of floor building materials was covered by a player character when you tried to deploy them with Snap Mode.
◆ Network
- Fixed the bug that the items displayed on an item stand weren't synced when other players joined Multiplayer.
- You can now set the maximum number of players in Multiplayer from 2 players to 128 players.
◆ Bug Fixes
- Fixed the bug that the rendering of Balloons was periodically enabled and disabled in the game.
- Fixed the bug that you couldn't rotate "Fishing Net" by pressing the R key and the T key when you deployed it.
- Fixed the bug that you couldn't rotate module furniture by pressing the R key and the T key when you deployed them.
- Fixed the bug that the wrong stats were applied to the enchantment "Burning".
- Reduced the bug that a player got stuck under some circumstances.
- Fixed the bug that you teleported to the wrong position than the intended position of the skill "Warp Shift".
- Fixed the bug that the skill "Freezing Ray" only hit enemies' bodies.
- Fixed the bug that the skill "Stealth" only partially camouflaged you when you were equipped with the armor of the series "Beast Hunter", "Elemental Robe", or "Hakama".
- Fixed the bug that a player character became immobile when the skill "Warp Shift" hit some objects such as a Wooden Crate and it got destroyed.
- Fixed the bug that the sound effect of the skill "Iai Slash" wasn't played.
- Fixed the bug that you could equip equipment onto inappropriate equipment slots if you sorted items in the inventory while performing the actions preventing you from changing equipment(such as fishing, drawing Katana).
Changed files in this update