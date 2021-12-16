Elite Dangerous: Horizons & Odyssey Update 16/12/2021 Notes

Greetings Commanders,

Thank you for all your feedback and reports following the latest update. We've been carefully reviewing all the details you've shared with us and our developers have been hard at work working on resolving the critical issues raised. Please find below the breakdown of fixes deployed in today’s updates for Odyssey and Horizons (All platforms).

Horizons

Multi-Limpet Controllers have had their mass values significantly reduced

Fixed Class C Operations Multi Limpet Controller showing as Class F

Fixed firegroup panel navigation issue preventing players from editing their firegroups

Fixed firegroup column not disappearing when empty

Odyssey

Multi-Limpet Controllers have had their mass values significantly reduced

Fixed Class C Operations Multi Limpet Controller showing as Class F

Fixed issue with certain Organics where genetic sampling was not working

Fixed firegroup panel navigation issue preventing players from editing their firegroups

Fixed firegroup column not disappearing when empty

Known Issues:

Hostile ships can appear incorrectly (as non hostile) on the radar

Firegroups not matching what is being outputted by the ship

We are actively investigating these known issues and will update you when we have news. As always please continue to share your feedback and report any issues you encounter via our Issue Tracker for us to review.