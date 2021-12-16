 Skip to content

Phoenix Hope update for 16 December 2021

Update 0.1.3

Update 0.1.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, Survivors!

We received a lot of feedback from our players.

Many thanks to each of you who wrote suggestions or reported bugs!

We carefully read all of your feedback, both positive and negative.

We'll be sure to incorporate all of your suggestions in future updates. In the meantime, a small update containing a few improvements to the game:

PATCH NOTES:

-Reduced health of Filth (smoke demon)

-Increased hope zone at the start of the game

-Increased max hope zone

-Slightly increased amount of resources at start

-Added tool names to tooltip when hovering over tools count

-Increased health of all warriors, now they are more prepared to fight the enemy inside the walls

-Added ability to speed up the game on the + and - keys on the numeric keypad

-The game now warns the player when a portal appears in advance

-Added banner selection with 1-0 keys

-Added the ability to hide a settlement from the enemy for one night in Scouts Hideout

Some changes will not take effect until the morning in existing saves.

