New Content / Bug-Fix Update #8

Here we go with another fix and changes, Mr Detective!
- Changed the main sensitivity to "5". This can be changed in the settings on the PC.
- Removed the Mail-Man for now. Changing the way he's gonna work, and hopefully added in another update.
- Added a simple fade-in for the ending.
- Some performance fixes with some code.
- Changes in "No Key Mode" to match the original game, without the clickables still. A bit more easier to find stuff.
- Changed some of the locations to find the suspect name.
This should be it for now, Mr. Detective. We'll see you soon.
Changed files in this update