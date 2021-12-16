 Skip to content

Star Of The Show update for 16 December 2021

New Content / Bug-Fix Update #8

Build 7893831

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here we go with another fix and changes, Mr Detective!

  • Changed the main sensitivity to "5". This can be changed in the settings on the PC.
  • Removed the Mail-Man for now. Changing the way he's gonna work, and hopefully added in another update.
  • Added a simple fade-in for the ending.
  • Some performance fixes with some code.
  • Changes in "No Key Mode" to match the original game, without the clickables still. A bit more easier to find stuff.
  • Changed some of the locations to find the suspect name.

This should be it for now, Mr. Detective. We'll see you soon.

Changed files in this update

