Xmas 2021 Event Patch Notes

Hello Survivors!
'Tis the season to be jolly! Christmas is upon us and with that, Santa is bringing a patch to bring the Xmas 2021 content along with some bug fixes and Quality of Life improvements!
GENERAL FIXES
- Moved the Bus Stop near the Bandit Camp in Colorado v2 to make it easier to access it
- Fixed a bug that wouldn't show the proper clan tag colors in the chat
- Fixed the Lobby MVP in Battle Royale game mode.
- Fixed a bug causing the kills to reset when dying and being revived in Battle Royale.
- Fixed a visual bug showing the wrong currency in the contract rewards in Survival.
ADDITIONS
-
New Attachment (Assault Rifles) Tactical Rifle Scope:
- 4x Zoom
- Big Spread Reduction
- Range Increase
**
CHRISTMAS 2021 EVENTS
**
The events will run from December 17th, 2021 to January 10th, 2022!
So without further ado, here's what is coming down your chimney this year!
As per usual, we will bring new Christmas-themed cosmetics to you guys which you can get in-game and in the in-game Store!
Here is what we're bringing you:
THE BEGINNING
DECEMBER 17TH
- Contracts will be released and findable at the Xmas trees
There will be 4 contracts available for Survival and 4 contracts for Arcade with Xmas 2021 rewards!
For more information on those missions and contracts, click here!
- Xmas 2021 Skinbox release from Super Zombies, contracts, drops, and the in-game Store.
- Xmas Character clothes
- Beginning of Xmas Seasonal Leaderboards
TWITCH DROPS
Twitch Drops (Xmas 2021 Skinboxes) for everyone Streaming in our game category and following the rules listed here.
- December 17th - December 20th
- December 24th - December 27th
- December 31st - January 3rd
- January 7th - January 10th
DOUBLE REWARDS
- Double Rep Arcade: December 21st to December 25th
- Double BR Rewards: December 28th to December 31st
- Double XP: December 31st to January 3rd
- Double GD: December 31st to January 3rd
- Double Competitive Rewards: January 4th to January 7th
- Double Rep Survival: January 4th to January 8th
Once again thank you for your great support! Want to support us even more? Make sure to share these updates with your friends and followers!
If you'd like to share suggestions and ideas you have for the game please let us know at https://support.playnewz.com/suggestions
To stay updated regarding the patch and server downtime please follow us on our social media:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Infestation.NewZ
Twitter: https://twitter.com/infestationnewz
Discord: https://discord.gg/thenewz
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/InfestationTheNewZOfficial
Twitch: https://twitch.tv/infestationthenewz
Website: https://playnewz.com
Changed files in this update