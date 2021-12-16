Xmas 2021 Event Patch Notes

Hello Survivors!

'Tis the season to be jolly! Christmas is upon us and with that, Santa is bringing a patch to bring the Xmas 2021 content along with some bug fixes and Quality of Life improvements!

GENERAL FIXES

Moved the Bus Stop near the Bandit Camp in Colorado v2 to make it easier to access it

Fixed a bug that wouldn't show the proper clan tag colors in the chat

Fixed the Lobby MVP in Battle Royale game mode.

Fixed a bug causing the kills to reset when dying and being revived in Battle Royale.

Fixed a visual bug showing the wrong currency in the contract rewards in Survival.

ADDITIONS

New Attachment (Assault Rifles) Tactical Rifle Scope: 4x Zoom Big Spread Reduction Range Increase



**

CHRISTMAS 2021 EVENTS

**

The events will run from December 17th, 2021 to January 10th, 2022!

So without further ado, here's what is coming down your chimney this year!

As per usual, we will bring new Christmas-themed cosmetics to you guys which you can get in-game and in the in-game Store!

Here is what we're bringing you:



THE BEGINNING

DECEMBER 17TH

Contracts will be released and findable at the Xmas trees

There will be 4 contracts available for Survival and 4 contracts for Arcade with Xmas 2021 rewards!

For more information on those missions and contracts, click here !

There will be 4 contracts available for Survival and 4 contracts for Arcade with Xmas 2021 rewards! Xmas 2021 Skinbox release from Super Zombies, contracts, drops, and the in-game Store.

Xmas Character clothes

Beginning of Xmas Seasonal Leaderboards

TWITCH DROPS

Twitch Drops (Xmas 2021 Skinboxes) for everyone Streaming in our game category and following the rules listed here.



December 17th - December 20th

December 24th - December 27th

December 31st - January 3rd

January 7th - January 10th

DOUBLE REWARDS

Double Rep Arcade: December 21st to December 25th

Double BR Rewards: December 28th to December 31st

Double XP: December 31st to January 3rd

Double GD: December 31st to January 3rd

Double Competitive Rewards: January 4th to January 7th

Double Rep Survival: January 4th to January 8th

