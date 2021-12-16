 Skip to content

The Immortal Mayor update for 16 December 2021

V 0.6.9（beta）

Build 7893644

Patchnotes via Steam Community
In this version, we modified the subsequent update plan and added some trade-related functions to the map of mountains, rivers and rivers. We hope that in the later stage, we can trade with distant cities, exchange needs, obtain their architectural blueprints and wonders, and even local characteristic gods and beasts. At the same time, we expanded the content in subsequent updates to keep the game as complete as possible.

optimization and bugs

  1. The numerical structure was greatly adjusted and the population proportion was optimized

  2. The beta will deliver a wonder at the beginning

3, increased the fairy beast to develop gameplay

  1. Fixed some late relegated fairy bugs

  2. Optimized the divine interface and improved some frame drop problems

(At the same time, if you have a file reading error, can not enter the game, or the game crash BUG, please contact us as soon as possible)

PS: If the modifier is frequently used to change the data, the game may become stuck (the modifier bought on Taobao does not keep up with our version)

For the problem of numerical value or rhythm, we can feedback to the management, we will actively listen to and adopt

Celestitown Production team

