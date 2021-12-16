Get Your Moon Bunny Costumes!

Super cute and so comfy it should be illegal: we’re talking about our wintry Moon Bunny Costumes of course, which you can pick up in the Crimson Coin Shop for a short time only. Get your cuddly-warm outfit as well as a Christmas pet between 16th December 2021 (after the maintenance) and 6th January 2022!

Moon Bunny Costumes

Solstice Moon Bunny

Frostshadow Moon Bunny

Snowdream Moon Bunny

Ruby Rain Moon Bunny

These costumes provide the Happy Bunny Hop emote which plays music while your immortal hero gives spectators a fantastic performance!

Christmas Pets

Alongside the costumes, you’ll also find a new pet in the Crimson Coin Shop – a festive panda who’s happy to carry you on his back and absolutely can’t wait for the Christmas holiday!