 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Swords of Legends Online update for 16 December 2021

Get Your Moon Bunny Costumes!

Share · View all patches · Build 7893548 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Super cute and so comfy it should be illegal: we’re talking about our wintry Moon Bunny Costumes of course, which you can pick up in the Crimson Coin Shop for a short time only. Get your cuddly-warm outfit as well as a Christmas pet between 16th December 2021 (after the maintenance) and 6th January 2022!

Moon Bunny Costumes
  • Solstice Moon Bunny
  • Frostshadow Moon Bunny
  • Snowdream Moon Bunny
  • Ruby Rain Moon Bunny

These costumes provide the Happy Bunny Hop emote which plays music while your immortal hero gives spectators a fantastic performance!

Christmas Pets

Alongside the costumes, you’ll also find a new pet in the Crimson Coin Shop – a festive panda who’s happy to carry you on his back and absolutely can’t wait for the Christmas holiday!

Changed depots in qa_1 branch

View more data in app history for build 7893548
Swords of Legends Online Content Depot 1418101
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.