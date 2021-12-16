Get Your Moon Bunny Costumes!

Super cute and so comfy it should be illegal: we’re talking about our wintry Moon Bunny Costumes of course, which you can pick up in the Crimson Coin Shop for a short time only. Get your cuddly-warm outfit as well as a Christmas pet between 16th December 2021 (after the maintenance) and 6th January 2022!
Moon Bunny Costumes
- Solstice Moon Bunny
- Frostshadow Moon Bunny
- Snowdream Moon Bunny
- Ruby Rain Moon Bunny
These costumes provide the Happy Bunny Hop emote which plays music while your immortal hero gives spectators a fantastic performance!
Christmas Pets
Alongside the costumes, you’ll also find a new pet in the Crimson Coin Shop – a festive panda who’s happy to carry you on his back and absolutely can’t wait for the Christmas holiday!
