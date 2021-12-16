OMORI Now Available in Japanese!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Gamers of Japan, the wait is finally over!

The Japanese localization of OMORI was released earlier today.

There are two ways to play the game in Japanese.

If you already own OMORI:

→On Steam, right-click on OMORI, then click on "Properties" and then "Language", and set it to "Japanese" If you're purchasing OMORI for the first time:

a. If your Steam launcher is set to Japanese:

In "Properties" for OMORI, the language will already be set to Japanese, and the Japanese version will be downloaded automatically.

b. If your Steam launcher is set to any other language:

In "Properties" for OMORI, the language will be set to English by default, so after downloading the game, you'll need to switch to Japanese language in the "Properties" tab.

If you happen to find any bugs, please be sure to comment in the Steam thread.

We hope you enjoy the Japanese version of OMORI!