CombatArms: Reloaded update for 16 December 2021

Emergency Maintenance

Build 7893520 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Rangers!

Combat Arms: Reloaded will undergo emergency maintenance with a duration of 1 hour. During the emergency maintenance access to the game will be temporarily blocked. Head over to our official channels for further updates.

[Emergency Maintenance]

2021.12.16 08:30 UTC / 2021.12.16 09:30 CET / 2021.12.16 00:30 PST

Details:

-the pickup box count event shop display

-the enhancement material quantity display abnormal

-the exchange shop price display

EM Compensation

200% EXP & GP

Function Metal 100 pcs

Nightmare Respawn Token 15pcs

Thank you for your unwavering support for Combat Arms: Reloaded!

Changed files in this update

CombatArms: Reloaded(905641) Depot 905641
  • Loading history…
