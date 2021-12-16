Rangers!
Combat Arms: Reloaded will undergo emergency maintenance with a duration of 1 hour. During the emergency maintenance access to the game will be temporarily blocked. Head over to our official channels for further updates.
[Emergency Maintenance]
2021.12.16 08:30 UTC / 2021.12.16 09:30 CET / 2021.12.16 00:30 PST
Details:
-the pickup box count event shop display
-the enhancement material quantity display abnormal
-the exchange shop price display
EM Compensation
200% EXP & GP
Function Metal 100 pcs
Nightmare Respawn Token 15pcs
Thank you for your unwavering support for Combat Arms: Reloaded!
Changed files in this update