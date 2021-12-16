v1.0.5 (More) Achievements Unlocked!

Hello ThumBeaters! Today's update brings you the following:
- Leaderboards will now show up to 20 entries in any given filter, provided there are at least 20 entries to display. Use the scrollbar with a mouse/touchscreen or up/down arrows on a keyboard/gamepad to navigate through them!
- Leaderboards screen will also now highlight which current filter is being applied. This should help indicate what version of the leaderboard you are looking at
- Despite your awesome efforts to aim for some of the harder achievements, they remained locked. Sorry! Please try again and they should now unnlock :)
Happy gaming!
Pro tip: Did you know that you can also press F5 on a keyboard to refresh the leaderboard? We felt like it was the right thing to do.
Changed files in this update