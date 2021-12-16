 Skip to content

Redaxium update for 16 December 2021

Patch 0.91

Share · View all patches · Build 7893414 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fix: Showkeys/InputConf bug that was freezing the game.

-Fix: Player death being written to file even if you aren't a hardcore player.

-Fix: Merchant/Travel Escort not registering a successful trip.

-Fix: Merchant/Travel Escort not finishing its solo trips.

Changed files in this update

redaxiumwin Depot 1577941
  • Loading history…
redaxiumlin Depot 1577944
  • Loading history…
