-Fix: Showkeys/InputConf bug that was freezing the game.
-Fix: Player death being written to file even if you aren't a hardcore player.
-Fix: Merchant/Travel Escort not registering a successful trip.
-Fix: Merchant/Travel Escort not finishing its solo trips.
Redaxium update for 16 December 2021
Patch 0.91
Patchnotes via Steam Community
