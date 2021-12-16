 Skip to content

Fabled Lands update for 16 December 2021

Incremented version to 0.16.4

Gameplay
  • Reworked how Critical Hits work.

    Critical Hit Chance is now the probability to land a successful hit (whatever the attack roll) that inflicts maximum weapon damage.

    * Buffed Archery passive.

    Changed to +30% Critical Hit Chance (up from 20) for Bows and +2 Offence (up from 1) for Crossbows.
  • Active Weapon choice is now only remembered while in Story mode to address the issue of forcing the player to constantly weapon switch after each combat.
  • Fixed Genie loophole that can potentially max out all abilities. Adjusted as a one time reward.
  • Fixed Crippling Strike not working properly which resulted in deducting damage from the hero instead of the enemies.
  • Fixed Rod of Teleportation having 1 charge instead of 3 due to a bug introduced in patch 0.16.1
  • Fixed mini map animation getting clunky and out of bounds when spamming the Quests shortcut key.
UI
  • Moved Objectives tracker on top of dialogue overlay to avoid confusion when it is clickable or not.
  • Dialogues are now closed if already visible and their respective button or hotkey is hit.
Tutorial
  • Added Help button at the main bar for easy access of the Tutorial Log.
  • Added new tutorial message for accessing the tutorial log.
  • Added new tutorial message for the removal of Diseases and Curses.
  • Updated 'Welcome' tutorial message.
  • Fixed an occasion where multiple tutorial arrows can be visible at the same time.
  • Fixed tutorial arrow for Inventory button appearing out of place on some resolutions (such as UHD).

