Incremented version to 0.16.4
Gameplay
- Reworked how Critical Hits work.
Critical Hit Chance is now the probability to land a successful hit (whatever the attack roll) that inflicts maximum weapon damage.
* Buffed Archery passive.
Changed to +30% Critical Hit Chance (up from 20) for Bows and +2 Offence (up from 1) for Crossbows.
- Active Weapon choice is now only remembered while in Story mode to address the issue of forcing the player to constantly weapon switch after each combat.
- Fixed Genie loophole that can potentially max out all abilities. Adjusted as a one time reward.
- Fixed Crippling Strike not working properly which resulted in deducting damage from the hero instead of the enemies.
- Fixed Rod of Teleportation having 1 charge instead of 3 due to a bug introduced in patch 0.16.1
- Fixed mini map animation getting clunky and out of bounds when spamming the Quests shortcut key.
UI
- Moved Objectives tracker on top of dialogue overlay to avoid confusion when it is clickable or not.
- Dialogues are now closed if already visible and their respective button or hotkey is hit.
Tutorial
- Added Help button at the main bar for easy access of the Tutorial Log.
- Added new tutorial message for accessing the tutorial log.
- Added new tutorial message for the removal of Diseases and Curses.
- Updated 'Welcome' tutorial message.
- Fixed an occasion where multiple tutorial arrows can be visible at the same time.
- Fixed tutorial arrow for Inventory button appearing out of place on some resolutions (such as UHD).
