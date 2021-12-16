12.16 Update Note

[Launcher]
- Added a function that gives you bonus tokens periodically.
- Fixed the bug that caused display errors in the announcement section.
- Fixed the bug that caused the capsule image to not display correctly.
[Room List]
- Added a new character that depicts Leah in another form.
- Optimized the experience of multiplayer games.
[Leah's Secret Room]
- Fixed the universal volume problem.
- You can now skip the animation in the BONUS game.
- Speeded up the game during Auto-play.
[Tank Battlefield]
- Fixed the bug that caused the name tag to show when a player is in the bush.
Changed files in this update