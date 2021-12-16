 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Mirror Party update for 16 December 2021

12.16 Update Note

Share · View all patches · Build 7893220 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
[Launcher]
  • Added a function that gives you bonus tokens periodically.
  • Fixed the bug that caused display errors in the announcement section.
  • Fixed the bug that caused the capsule image to not display correctly.
[Room List]
  • Added a new character that depicts Leah in another form.
  • Optimized the experience of multiplayer games.
[Leah's Secret Room]
  • Fixed the universal volume problem.
  • You can now skip the animation in the BONUS game.
  • Speeded up the game during Auto-play.
[Tank Battlefield]
  • Fixed the bug that caused the name tag to show when a player is in the bush.

Changed files in this update

Mirror Party Content Depot 1787821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.