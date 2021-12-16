Winter's Feast and Wolfgang's Character Refresh Are Now Live!



Today we have our next character refresh! We also have some new skins and a new short, new streaming drops, and the return of Winter’s Feast!

Don't Starve Together: The Incredible Strongman

Wolfgang always prided himself on his strength, but after an embarrassing mishap reveals his might to be a touch exaggerated, he finds himself eager to accept any opportunity to get stronger… no matter how dubious the source.

Here are the details:

Instead of being directly connected to his hunger, Wolfgang’s forms are now controlled by a new Might Meter. Filling the Might Meter requires Wolfgang to work out using one of his new craftable items The meter goes down over time and the draining rate is determined by Wolfgang’s Hunger, the hungrier he is, the faster it goes down

Wolfgang’s linear values are now constants

Wolfgang freezes and overheats faster when in Wimpy form, but slower while Mighty

When Mighty Wolfgang can carry heavy items faster. He does not lose Might while carrying heavy objects

Mighty Wolfgang works faster when chopping wood, mining or hammering things

Wolfgang is a more efficient rower when Mighty

His speed no longer changes with his forms

Wolfgang’s hunger and health are now at a maximum of 200 regardless of his form

Wolfgang sanity rate changes depending on the number of friends and enemies in his company

Deals more damage when Mighty and less when Wimpy. Also takes extra damage in Wimpy form

Wolfgang can build a Gym Station structure Player will need to use the gym to gain mightiness Players can load the gym with different heavy items to change its effectiveness Consumes hunger as players work out

Wolfgang can craft a consumable Dumbbell item to restore his Might on the go. It does not consume hunger and can be used as a weapon

A note about this refresh

When we started these character refreshes, we approached them by saying "This is what we're adding to a character to make people who like that character like them more. We made X more X-like". In this case, we knew (as many players suspected) that Wolfgang was going to need a bit of a nerf. Obviously, that's going to cause some friction, so we approached Wolfgang in a way that would focus his role and improve on the character fantasy rather than just doing what he already did but better. The result is a character that is more specialized and focused on being "The Strong Man" both in and out of combat. We're still certainly keeping an eye on feedback, but we'd like you all to give it some time and let us know what you think.

New Skins!



Wolfgang Deluxe Wardrobe ($10.99): Including the new "The Incredible Strongman" skinset.

The Merrymaker Survivors Chest, Part II ($9.99) includes 6 new “Merrymaker” skin sets.

New Streaming Drops!



We're offering a new set of streaming drops over on Twitch.tv. Check out this post for details.

Winter’s Feast Has Arrived!

An Uncommon Holiday Winter skins have appeared to get our survivors into the winter spirit, and for a limited time, the chances of receiving a rare gift have been substantially increased!

Festive Holiday Attire For the duration of the Winter's Feast event, players will have access to a free set of skins. The Yuletide Overcoat, Yuletide Frock, Jingly Tophat, Gingerbread Chest, and the Plum Pudding Cap.



New Klei Rewards!

Previous year's Winter's Feast twitch skins, the Klaus Cap, and Winter Wardrobe are coming back to the rewards page. As well as the Winter's Feast Lantern. The existing Winter's Feast Lantern is converting to Timeless, and the new Loyal variant is available on the rewards page.

Oxygen Not Included: Spaced Out! Launches today!

We are over the moon (read: manic Sparkle Streaking around the studio) to announce that after two years of development, testing, and updates: Oxygen Not Included: Spaced Out! has launched!

Check out the post here for details!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1452490/Oxygen_Not_Included__Spaced_Out/

And last but not least

We’re getting ready to head out for holiday break soon, and then we’ll be right back to get everybody ready for The Year of the Catcoon event! Have a wonderful Winter’s Feast everyone!