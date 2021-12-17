Ver2.10.200 The 3000 Realm Ark and the Sea Abyss Chp. 2

New Encounters

Encounters

・Extra Style Cthulhu... Nagi's Extra Style is available.

・Fateful Encounter (Paid, 3 Times Max) is available.

・The "Ally Encounters" under Regular Encounters were updated.

Campaign Information

・Increased login bonuses!

・Chronos Stones x20 -> Chronos Stones x50

▼Duration

December 16, 2021 15:00 (UTC) – December 26, 2021 14:59 (UTC)

・Chronos Stone Sale Information

・A limited time 2000 Chronos Stone package

・A limited time 4000 Chronos Stone package

▼Duration

December 17, 2021 3:00 (UTC) – December 26, 2021 14:59 (UTC)

*Each can be purchased twice

・Levia

・Ice Pack: Added "max stack x3" to "Water type resistance -25% (3 turns)"

・Echo Wave: Added "Intelligence -20% (3 turns)"

・Adjusted some illustrations

・Adjusted the wording of some characters' skills and ability panel.

*Only the wording was adjusted. The effect of these skills have not changed.

Identified Issue

・There are cases where the time duration for the 2,000 and 4,000 Chronos Stones' sales are displayed incorrectly.

Correct: –12/26(UTC)

*The issue can be fixed by updating to version 2.10.200.

Fixed the following issues

・The app may crash on some devices during the opening of Symphony: Complex Dream.

・There are cases where an effect in a specific scene in Melody's 3rd character quest doesn't disappear as it should.

・There is more experience coming from enemies in Symphony: Complex Dream than intended.

・There are unintended screen effects when the Elements "Magnify" or "Diminish" are used.

・When Harle uses some of the skills learned from Elements, the effects of the skills may be reduced more than expected.

・The descriptions of some of Harle's skills are different from the descriptions on the ability board and skill change screen.

・Melina (Mal'akh) cannot be selected in Manifestation: Weapon Discovery.

・Text and display issues.

・Other small bugs.

Check the in-game notices for more information.