1.0.2 Patch Notes

Happy Holidays!
We've got one more update to give you before the year ends to fix some bugs and address some of your feedback!
Level Tweaks
- General and QOL tweaks to all archery levels* Tweaks to the rhythm levels to address some concerns with difficulty/readability
Bindings
- Fixed the default bindings for Vive Cosmos headsets
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that would cause the game to pause itself infinitely when certain Steam VR settings were used
As always, please keep us informed with any bugs and feedback you might have! The Fruit Ninja VR 2 team will be off for a two week break after today but we'll be coming back strong in the new year!
Changed files in this update