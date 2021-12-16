1.0.2 Patch Notes

Happy Holidays!

We've got one more update to give you before the year ends to fix some bugs and address some of your feedback!

Level Tweaks

General and QOL tweaks to all archery levels* Tweaks to the rhythm levels to address some concerns with difficulty/readability

Bindings

Fixed the default bindings for Vive Cosmos headsets

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that would cause the game to pause itself infinitely when certain Steam VR settings were used

As always, please keep us informed with any bugs and feedback you might have! The Fruit Ninja VR 2 team will be off for a two week break after today but we'll be coming back strong in the new year!