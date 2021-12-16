 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Fruit Ninja VR 2 update for 16 December 2021

1.0.2 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 7892990 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Holidays!

We've got one more update to give you before the year ends to fix some bugs and address some of your feedback!

Level Tweaks
  • General and QOL tweaks to all archery levels* Tweaks to the rhythm levels to address some concerns with difficulty/readability
Bindings
  • Fixed the default bindings for Vive Cosmos headsets
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an issue that would cause the game to pause itself infinitely when certain Steam VR settings were used

As always, please keep us informed with any bugs and feedback you might have! The Fruit Ninja VR 2 team will be off for a two week break after today but we'll be coming back strong in the new year!

Changed files in this update

Fruit Ninja VR 2 Content Depot 1575521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.