 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Sentimental K update for 16 December 2021

Hotfixes on 16th December 2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7892892 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bug Fix
  • The issue that sometimes crashed when swapping weapons, is fixed.

Changed files in this update

Sentimental K Content Depot 1256531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.