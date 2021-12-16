Patch 0.6.3.1 (Hot fix!)

The latest patch with the improved pathfinding system had an apparent flaw that people encountered very quickly: doors couldn't be build on balconies, workers instead got stuck moving in and out. This quick patch fixes that!

I also noticed that one could build indoors stairs behind doors but not doors over indoors stairs, which could lead to frustrating situation, so I fixed this also.

Best wishes and lots of love and sorry about that bug!

//Mattias

PS: One might think that something obvious like this should have come up when I played and tested the game myself, but during all the hours I tried new function, played and balanced the game I didn't once build a door on a balcony. Hilarious!!!!!