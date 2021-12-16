 Skip to content

Grim Nights 2 update for 16 December 2021

Patch 0.6.3.1 (Hot fix!)

Patch 0.6.3.1 (Hot fix!)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The latest patch with the improved pathfinding system had an apparent flaw that people encountered very quickly: doors couldn't be build on balconies, workers instead got stuck moving in and out. This quick patch fixes that!

I also noticed that one could build indoors stairs behind doors but not doors over indoors stairs, which could lead to frustrating situation, so I fixed this also.

Best wishes and lots of love and sorry about that bug!

//Mattias

PS: One might think that something obvious like this should have come up when I played and tested the game myself, but during all the hours I tried new function, played and balanced the game I didn't once build a door on a balcony. Hilarious!!!!!

