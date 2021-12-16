Share your experiences, opinion, or feedback
about your time in Shadow Arena!
Participants of the event will be entered into a draw to win a prize!
Share Your Thoughts About Shadow Arena 2021!
■ Event Period
- December 16, 2021 (Thu), after maintenace – January 2, 2022 (Sun), until 23:59 (UTC +9)
■ How to Participate
① Click the [Take Survey] button below and complete the questionnaire.
Take Survey
② Everyone who participates will be entered into a draw for a chance to win a prize!
■ Event Reward[table][tr][td]
Event Participation Reward
[/td][/tr][tr][td]
Steam Gift Card - 10,000 KRW (50 Winners Total)
[/td][/tr][tr][td]
- The actual value redeemed may differ depending on the currency exchange rate of each region.
- Participants of the event will be entered into the draw and selected as winners of the [Event Reward]. Winners will be announced within 2 weeks after the event through your in-game mailbox.
- If the nickname provided in the survey cannot be verified or is changed afterwards, your entry may be excluded from the selection pool.
- Number of winners is subject to change depending on the number of participants.
- Reward will be awarded only once even if you submit the survey multiple times.
[/td][/tr][/table]
※ **Additional Notices**
- Pearl Abyss reserves the right to change or cancel the event depending on circumstances. If changes are made, they can be found on this event page.
- Event prizes are subject to change without any prior notice to goods of equal and/or similar value.
- Your rewards may not be transferred to others, and prize cannot be exchanged for money or other merchandise of the same value.
- If the account of the event winner is restricted due to an act that violates the Shadow Arena Terms of Service at any time before the prize delivery date, the winner may be disqualified and have their prizes withdrawn.
- If you have any other questions or concerns related to the event, please contact us via [Support].
- Any matters not listed on this page will follow the [Shadow Arena Event Rules].
