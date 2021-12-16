 Skip to content

Stimuli update for 16 December 2021

Stimuli Version 2.0 Released!

Stimuli version 2.0 is here! Woohoo!

To be honest I did not expect to be having post launch support for this game over a year and a half after its release but due to a few players inspiring me by genuinely spending time to enjoy my creation I decided to strap on the ol' boots and get a new major content update in.

This version includes many changes including

  • Bug fixes having to do with getting achievements and being able to skip levels
  • New platforming mechanics via the introduction of moving platforms and spikes
  • Three entirely new levels including a new sequence after the final boss
  • A change in how the jetpack operates, rather than giving you extra jumps it now allows you to truly fly
  • More story content

Here is a screenshot preview of one of the new levels:

Thank you for playing Stimuli, you guys are the best!

