Stimuli Version 2.0 Released!

Stimuli version 2.0 is here! Woohoo!

To be honest I did not expect to be having post launch support for this game over a year and a half after its release but due to a few players inspiring me by genuinely spending time to enjoy my creation I decided to strap on the ol' boots and get a new major content update in.

This version includes many changes including

Bug fixes having to do with getting achievements and being able to skip levels

New platforming mechanics via the introduction of moving platforms and spikes

Three entirely new levels including a new sequence after the final boss

A change in how the jetpack operates, rather than giving you extra jumps it now allows you to truly fly

More story content

Here is a screenshot preview of one of the new levels:



Thank you for playing Stimuli, you guys are the best!