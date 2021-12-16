Stimuli Version 2.0 Released!

Stimuli version 2.0 is here! Woohoo!
To be honest I did not expect to be having post launch support for this game over a year and a half after its release but due to a few players inspiring me by genuinely spending time to enjoy my creation I decided to strap on the ol' boots and get a new major content update in.
This version includes many changes including
- Bug fixes having to do with getting achievements and being able to skip levels
- New platforming mechanics via the introduction of moving platforms and spikes
- Three entirely new levels including a new sequence after the final boss
- A change in how the jetpack operates, rather than giving you extra jumps it now allows you to truly fly
- More story content
Here is a screenshot preview of one of the new levels:
Thank you for playing Stimuli, you guys are the best!
Changed files in this update