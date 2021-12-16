 Skip to content

Mini Matches update for 16 December 2021

Eat And Get Longer

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This new update (0.15.2) brings a game mode that requires planning and a little strategy. It also has a long list of improvements so that Mini Matches is the best it can be for the holiday season.

Eat And Get Longer

A classic game mode, this has become my new favourite for playing against (and trying to outsmart) the AI.

Improvements & Bugfixes

Some improvements:

  • Bots can play locked characters.
  • UI Colour based on winner
  • New UI mouse design
  • Three players by default (If no AI are selected, then you should play against 2 other bots to make things more chaotic.)
  • Start game with two upgrade points to spend.

These are the problems that were solved:

  • Mouse selection in menu (Options should deselect if mouse is far enough away.)
  • Joining Match text UI (Should have a background in line with new UI, to be more readable.)
  • Mouse jitters and lags
  • AI Player doesn't actually spin (In racing mode, they just pause.)
  • Less camera tilt in some modes. (Where players are jumping round (ie, lava), it can be disorienting.)
  • Pressing back too quickly in upgrades causes a crash
  • Lap counter not showing in Racing
  • Asteroids spawn on top of ships and destroy them in Eat And Get Longer
  • Professor North's ability, once used, never stops
  • Porcupine ability balance (Gets more spines at a lower ability, and fewer at a higher ability so it doesn't get too overpowered.)
  • Position of ship preview gets misaligned when removing player (In character select)
  • Spend points to upgrade arrow is wrong.
  • Can't shoot in platformer mode
  • Can't move in racing mode when using magnet.
  • Lines in upgrade view are misaligned.
  • When entering upgrade menu, nothing is selected.
  • Fewer upgrade points per level

Happy Eating,

Philip

