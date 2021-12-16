This new update (0.15.2) brings a game mode that requires planning and a little strategy. It also has a long list of improvements so that Mini Matches is the best it can be for the holiday season.

Eat And Get Longer

A classic game mode, this has become my new favourite for playing against (and trying to outsmart) the AI.

Improvements & Bugfixes

Some improvements:

Bots can play locked characters.

UI Colour based on winner

New UI mouse design

Three players by default (If no AI are selected, then you should play against 2 other bots to make things more chaotic.)

Start game with two upgrade points to spend.

These are the problems that were solved:

Mouse selection in menu (Options should deselect if mouse is far enough away.)

Joining Match text UI (Should have a background in line with new UI, to be more readable.)

Mouse jitters and lags

AI Player doesn't actually spin (In racing mode, they just pause.)

Less camera tilt in some modes. (Where players are jumping round (ie, lava), it can be disorienting.)

Pressing back too quickly in upgrades causes a crash

Lap counter not showing in Racing

Asteroids spawn on top of ships and destroy them in Eat And Get Longer

Professor North's ability, once used, never stops

Porcupine ability balance (Gets more spines at a lower ability, and fewer at a higher ability so it doesn't get too overpowered.)

Position of ship preview gets misaligned when removing player (In character select)

Spend points to upgrade arrow is wrong.

Can't shoot in platformer mode

Can't move in racing mode when using magnet.

Lines in upgrade view are misaligned.

When entering upgrade menu, nothing is selected.

Fewer upgrade points per level

Happy Eating,

Philip