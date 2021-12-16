Patch notes 12/15/21

Updates to sound effects:
- Added an enormous list of 300+ sounds you can choose from in the character editor.
- Added a Sounds pane on the right hand side, which allows you to search for sounds by name to quickly add them to your animations.
- Added the ability to change pitch and volume for sounds, using parameters in the "Play Sound" frame action.
- Added the ability to preview sounds and visual effects directly from the actions pane or sound lookup window (no need to enter test play!)
Updates to projectiles in the character editor:
- Events can now be added for projectiles (used to call actions when a given event happens, such as landing on the ground)
- Reworked the properties available to customize projectile movement and behavior,
- Updated the Projectile Properties window to be more intuitive, and added help text to explain how to use the properties.
Added additional frame actions:
- Add to variable
- Subtract from variable
- Multiply variable
- Divide variable
- Assign random value to variable
- Heal self
- Damage self
Improved actions pane usability:
- Drag actions to reorder them (even in an out of "If" statements)
- Added option to keep the action finder pane open and drag it around
Bug fixes:
- "Extra hitstun for enemy" not working correctly in attack hitbox settings
- In some cases hitboxes can persist briefly after you die and teleport to your spawn point, potentially hitting the opponent in a comic mishap (but what a way to win a match that would have been 😂)
