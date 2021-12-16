 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Smack Studio (Early Access) update for 16 December 2021

Patch notes 12/15/21

Share · View all patches · Build 7892492 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates to sound effects:

  • Added an enormous list of 300+ sounds you can choose from in the character editor.
  • Added a Sounds pane on the right hand side, which allows you to search for sounds by name to quickly add them to your animations.
  • Added the ability to change pitch and volume for sounds, using parameters in the "Play Sound" frame action.
  • Added the ability to preview sounds and visual effects directly from the actions pane or sound lookup window (no need to enter test play!)

Updates to projectiles in the character editor:

  • Events can now be added for projectiles (used to call actions when a given event happens, such as landing on the ground)
  • Reworked the properties available to customize projectile movement and behavior,
  • Updated the Projectile Properties window to be more intuitive, and added help text to explain how to use the properties.

Added additional frame actions:

  • Add to variable
  • Subtract from variable
  • Multiply variable
  • Divide variable
  • Assign random value to variable
  • Heal self
  • Damage self

Improved actions pane usability:

  • Drag actions to reorder them (even in an out of "If" statements)
  • Added option to keep the action finder pane open and drag it around

Bug fixes:

  • "Extra hitstun for enemy" not working correctly in attack hitbox settings
  • In some cases hitboxes can persist briefly after you die and teleport to your spawn point, potentially hitting the opponent in a comic mishap (but what a way to win a match that would have been 😂)

Changed files in this update

Smack Studio (Early Access) Content Depot 1739301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.