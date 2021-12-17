RPG Maker MZ 1.4.1 Patch Notes

Hello RPG Makers!
The latest update, Version 1.4.1 is live! Thank you for using RPG Maker MZ. As always, we appreciate your support! We hope you are enjoying it so far.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where blend mode options is missing in the animations tab.
- Fixed a bug where you cannot use the delete shortcut key on frames in the animations tab.
- Fixed a problem that when using the character single quote (') as a folder name, the event command [display text] and animation preview will stop working.
- Fixed various issues that prevents you from copy & pasting data between projects.
- Update to the launch plugin「StateAutoBattle.js」
How to update your project(s):
- Create a backup of your project or only its data and js folders. Updating can sometimes cause your project to break so this is for the safety of your hard work!
- Update your project by going to the Main Tool Bar -> Game -> Update Corescript option.
Changed files in this update