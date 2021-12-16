 Skip to content

Karryn's Prison update for 16 December 2021

Patch Notes for v.1.0.1d

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Wardens!

I hope everyone is enjoying Karryn's Prison! Remember, the recommended experience for your first playthrough is to just play it straight and go as far as you can and don't worry about losing battles or game overs! To learn how to swim you first have to get your toes wet!

v.1.0.0d Changelog:

  • Fixed the 'Loose Pussy That Times Its Orgasms to Creampies' Passive displaying the wrong effect description in the Japanese version.
  • Fixed the 'Repair Bathroom' Edict's description displaying 'Store Income +1' instead of 'Control +1'.
  • Fixed the 'Makeout Demon' Title's equip effect not working properly.
  • Fixed the 'Gratitude, Love and Orgasm Towards Cum' Passive effect not working as intended.

