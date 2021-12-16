 Skip to content

Vizzle update for 16 December 2021

Vizzle Steam Edition

Last edited by Wendy

The focus of this version is all about integration with Steam. Features such as Cloud Saves and Leader Boards.

  • Game saves are now synchronized via Steam Cloud.
  • The puzzle now tracks the number of moves as you play. Rotations are free.
  • Now you select a character, each one scrambles the puzzle a little differently. The fox still randomly scrambles the puzzle every time.
  • Added a summary at the end of each puzzle that compares your solution to other players playing the same character.
  • Removed the odd square level one puzzle as it was too easy and was the only puzzle that was not a 16x9 ratio. Shifted all the puzzles backwards so level 2 became one, level 3 became two etc…
  • Added a final super level that is 12x6 with randomly rotated pieces.
  • Fixed missing sound and animation on "Restart" button.

