Vizzle Steam Edition

Version 1.03 - Release Notes
Steam Edition
The focus of this version is all about integration with Steam. Features such as Cloud Saves and Leader Boards.
- Game saves are now synchronized via Steam Cloud.
- The puzzle now tracks the number of moves as you play. Rotations are free.
- Now you select a character, each one scrambles the puzzle a little differently. The fox still randomly scrambles the puzzle every time.
- Added a summary at the end of each puzzle that compares your solution to other players playing the same character.
- Removed the odd square level one puzzle as it was too easy and was the only puzzle that was not a 16x9 ratio. Shifted all the puzzles backwards so level 2 became one, level 3 became two etc…
- Added a final super level that is 12x6 with randomly rotated pieces.
- Fixed missing sound and animation on "Restart" button.
Changed depots in development branch