This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Great_Refactor#Beta_3.766_The_Red_Harvest

This one has a bunch of necromancer and templar and sapper improvements for those testing DLC3, plus many other balance items.

For those on the beta branch for pre-DLC3 stuff, this has a number of significant bugfixes, most notably around reloading the xml for switching what your enabled mods and/or expansions are. This is the first time that has worked since the start of the Great Refactor, and it's a relief to have that done because it was the single most complicated thing on my todo list prior to us being able to get back off the beta branch.

This build also improves raiders and raid starships a bit, and adds some exciting new foes when you're playing a fallen spire game in DLC1.

Yesterday I spent most of the day organizing items on our bugtracker so that everything is in one place and I can see what is needed to finish out the beta period, the DLC3 test period, expert mdoe, and the complete edition in general. That helps a lot!

More to come soon.

Enjoy!