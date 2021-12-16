Added more inventory slots! Yes it finally happened!
Added attachments(Handles,Runes,Affinities) to fantasy weapons
Added effects for some enchantments on weapons
Added some Alpha Monsters to certain spawners with Imbuing Rune drops
Reworked battle music system.
Press F Prompt will no longer appear when you are in battle or were recently.
Please do not forget to use the /report [your message here] to report bugs! As with all updates, things are fixed and broken, Thank you for playing!
Changed depots in server branch