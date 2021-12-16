 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Project Wasteland update for 16 December 2021

1.155

Share · View all patches · Build 7892384 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Added more inventory slots! Yes it finally happened!

Added attachments(Handles,Runes,Affinities) to fantasy weapons

Added effects for some enchantments on weapons

Added some Alpha Monsters to certain spawners with Imbuing Rune drops

Reworked battle music system.

Press F Prompt will no longer appear when you are in battle or were recently.

Please do not forget to use the /report [your message here] to report bugs! As with all updates, things are fixed and broken, Thank you for playing!

Changed depots in server branch

View more data in app history for build 7892384
savecancel Depot 1098392
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.