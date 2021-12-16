This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Added more inventory slots! Yes it finally happened!

Added attachments(Handles,Runes,Affinities) to fantasy weapons

Added effects for some enchantments on weapons

Added some Alpha Monsters to certain spawners with Imbuing Rune drops

Reworked battle music system.

Press F Prompt will no longer appear when you are in battle or were recently.

Please do not forget to use the /report [your message here] to report bugs! As with all updates, things are fixed and broken, Thank you for playing!