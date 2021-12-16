Update v1.0.5

Added
- speedrun timer for level 1 - 9.
now you can speedrun each level and try to improve youre timing.
the scores will be saved on an global steam leaderboard.
Note : that the Timer is only accessible when playing in Vanilla.
Changes
Workshop Items can now be loaded no matter on what drive you have EXIT 2 installed.
Fixed
steam achievment sound "sndTrophy" not playing when getting an Achievement.
Modding
_- added UI text in file : UI_txt.ini | [UI] : best_time
- added UI text in file : UI_txt.ini | [UI] : modsactive
Changed files in this update