EXIT 2 update for 16 December 2021

Update v1.0.5

Build 7892272

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • speedrun timer for level 1 - 9.

now you can speedrun each level and try to improve youre timing.

the scores will be saved on an global steam leaderboard.

Note : that the Timer is only accessible when playing in Vanilla.

Changes

  • Workshop Items can now be loaded no matter on what drive you have EXIT 2 installed.



    Fixed

  • steam achievment sound "sndTrophy" not playing when getting an Achievement.

Modding

_- added UI text in file : UI_txt.ini | [UI] : best_time

  • added UI text in file : UI_txt.ini | [UI] : modsactive

